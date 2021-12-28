The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 140% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.54, the dividend yield is 10.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRX was $13.54, representing a -4.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.25 and a 16.22% increase over the 52 week low of $11.65.

GRX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

