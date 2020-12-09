The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.71, the dividend yield is 5.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRX was $11.71, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.92 and a 70.93% increase over the 52 week low of $6.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRX Dividend History page.

