The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.39, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGO was $11.39, representing a -31.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.53 and a 106.57% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

