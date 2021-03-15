The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GGO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGO was $15.19, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.19 and a 175.49% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGO Dividend History page.

