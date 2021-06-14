The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.32, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGO was $16.32, representing a -1.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.56 and a 81.93% increase over the 52 week low of $8.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGO Dividend History page.

