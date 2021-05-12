The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 163rd quarter that GLU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.77, the dividend yield is 5.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLU was $22.77, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.05 and a 59.23% increase over the 52 week low of $14.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.