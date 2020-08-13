The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 154th quarter that GLU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.83, the dividend yield is 7.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLU was $16.83, representing a -16.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.04 and a 62.68% increase over the 52 week low of $10.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

