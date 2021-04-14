The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 163rd quarter that GLU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.98, the dividend yield is 6.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLU was $19.98, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 48.55% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.