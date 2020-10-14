The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GDV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that GDV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.42, the dividend yield is 6.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDV was $19.42, representing a -13.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.52 and a 86.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GDV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GDV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GDV as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 7.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GDV at 4.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.