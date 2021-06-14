The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GDV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that GDV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.69, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDV was $26.69, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.94 and a 55.9% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GDV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GDV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GDV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (GDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 11.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GDV at 3.27%.

