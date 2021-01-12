The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GDV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that GDV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDV was $22.39, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.52 and a 115.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

This marks the 34th quarter that GDV has paid the same dividend.

