The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GDV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDV was $27.03, representing a -2.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.61 and a 29.27% increase over the 52 week low of $20.91.

GDV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

GDV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gdv Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GDV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GDV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 0.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GDV at 3.29%.

