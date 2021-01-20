The Future of Work: How the Pandemic Has Changed The Way We Think

The pandemic this year has required companies, departments, and teams across the world to reposition and rethink how they work on a day to day basis, giving them an opportunity to reimagine how the future of work will look.

Nasdaq, in partnership with Women in Tech (WIT) in Sweden, hosted an event featuring a discussion on how the pandemic has transformed our business, technology and ways of working. WIT brings together a diverse groups of women who are passionate about technology.

Nasdaq speakers included:

Gunilla Hellqvist SVP, European Market Operation

Rebecka Wulfing Specialist, Corporate Communications

Louise Ramstedt Principal Business Analyst

Sandra Hesselbom Senior Director, People Strategy Partner

Together, they discussed with a virtual audience how Nasdaq has embarked on further transforming the ways we work and operate.

Here are four key takeaways from the discussion:

1. The pandemic has shifted many aspects of the work environment.

Gunilla Hellqvist opened up the forum with a discussion about Nasdaq’s journey through the pandemic and how we’ve tried to keep up engagement while working remotely.

She noted that there were 3 main things that became even more important in the beginning of the Pandemic: Safety for our employees, Frequent Communication and Business Contingency planning.

On top of that, she emphasized that technology was key in transitioning into remote work, with tools like Zoom and Teams having a great impact on how we work, collaborate and meet.

“The markets have quickly moved into new ways of working and we see a lot of great technical innovations coming out of the pandemic” Hellqvist said.

She also pointed out the importance of diversity, and how work from home has helped changed some team dynamics. “The male-dominated culture in the Tech industry does not come through as much on Zoom and Teams. We are all more equal in a video call, so let’s promote that,” Hellqvist said.

2. Effective communication with our clients and audience is key.

Rebecka Wulfing discussed the shift in how we communicate and build relationships with clients, and the ever-growing role of social media during this time.

She noted that transitioning to digital IPO ceremonies have proved to be a success, as companies have had hundreds of attendees following the digital ceremonies. This has enabled them to invite employees in different countries, creating a sense of unity. Because of this, a digital IPO ceremony might be a part of our future offering even when the pandemic is over.

“We have been forced to rethink and innovate ourselves, which has developed our digital relationship with social media followers and media consumers,” Wulfing said.

3. It’s important to keep up with emerging industry trends.

Louise Ramstedt shared insights on adapting cloud technology and the changing financial system landscape.

She explained that a growing interest in cloud transformation stands out as a prominent trend in technology. Cloud technology is seen as a means to support much-needed technology upgrades in the industry, becoming more resilient and efficient while enabling a renewed focus back on the core business of an exchange, clearinghouse or a Central Securities Depository (CSD).

She also noted that in today’s demanding financial system landscape, the main trends shaping the industry can be divided into three categories: regulatory requirements, evolving client demands, and technology, where there is a long overdue shift from monolithic, legacy systems to modular solutions better fit to serve dynamic and rapidly changing markets.

Lastly, Ramstedt discussed how CCPs (Central Counterparty Clearinghouses) are vital to the stability and success of global financial markets, as proven during the most volatile days of the pandemic.

4. The pandemic has changed the future of work.

Finally, Sandra Hesselbom touched on our ways of working and the future of work.

“We introduced flex days, two care giver days per month if you need to do home schooling or take care of a loved one. In addition, Nasdaq also offer 10 emergency care days to support and take care of any one close to you. Additionally, Nasdaq has introduced chair allowance, manager training forums, anti-body testing, access to different applications that helps to take care of body strength and mental health for our employees” Sandra Hesselbom noted.

Overall, employee engagement has gone up across the company largely due to how we have used the tools noted above to navigate through this crisis.

