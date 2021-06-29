The Future of Social Investing

It’s no secret that retail investing had an explosion of popularity in the last year. Just in 2020, more than 10 million new brokerage accounts were opened, according to JMP Securities. Along with the increase in popularity, there’s been an increase in business to serve and educate the new crop of investors via digital platforms.

Public.com is among these platforms, an investing app taking a different approach to education by focusing on features built directly for retail investors, like Town Halls with company leaders, a social network to discuss trades and trends, and a new live audio feature called Public Live. They also have a significantly diverse user base, with more than 40% women and 45% people of color. In many ways, Public.com is growing a platform that reflects what the future of retail investing looks like.

“It’s almost like a focus group that gives us insight into who these investors really are,” said Vice President of Marketing Katie Perry in a recent interview with Nasdaq.

While new investors may be approaching investing through meme stocks or companies mentioned in popular media, this curiosity is what fuels new investors’ motivation to learn more about the stock market. New investors are also increasingly asking questions and hearing from other people’s lived experiences to learn how to become a better investor, Perry explained.

Learn more about Public.com and its mission in our excerpt from our full interview on Instagram Live below.

What are some of the biggest hurdle new retail investors experience?

The big idea behind Public was that there are a lot of things that hold people back from investing. The first thing that was tackled by a lot of early fintech companies was the financial piece of it. Back in the day, there were account minimums; there weren’t fractional shares. If you wanted to get in on Amazon … you needed three grand plus sitting in a bank account ready to go. I think the reality is most Americans aren’t in that situation, so that kept people from getting started and learning. We believe first-hand experience is so powerful to financial literacy, and it’s just like learning a language. It’s one thing to know the vocabulary and the grammar. When you take that first trip to a foreign country, it’s so different. It’s a different level of learning. That’s what more active hands-on investing can do.

Yes, technology helped open the financial barriers. The big problem we wanted to solve for using social was the barrier of financial literacy and learning and how we can use technology to educate people in new and innovative ways.

How does Public.com set guardrails to ensure that as education happens, it’s being done in a way that’s as safe as possible for the investor?

Trust and transparency are so important, and we are really big on this idea of access with responsibility. We don’t advise people on what to do; we are a broker-dealer. We don’t want to tell people what to do because no two investors are the same. We get questions all the time from new people: I’m new to investing, what should I do? It really depends on your financial situation, your risk tolerance, what your goals are? We want to have access to information and the ability to invest, but along with that, build guardrails in the app so that if someone is new and coming in, they’re going to have a safe and informed experience.

Things like safety labels. It’s as simple as labeling stocks that might be risky or volatile per the SEC. If you go to a stock that fits that criteria … you will see a little label. If you go to invest, a confirmation pop-up will appear and make sure that you have the context before you proceed. In addition to that, there are things like a long-term portfolio, having a separate section of your portfolio that you can drag down and see investments you want to hold in the long term. If you go to sell shares of that, we’ll remind you that it may not have been a year. It’s that educational moment about capital gains and the difference between a shorter term and a longer term.

Watch the full interview with Public.com’s VP of Marketing here.

