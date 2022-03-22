The Future Of Money Reveals Opportunities Today

The fallibility of fiat currencies has been brought to the forefront of the financial markets as of late, with economists convinced that the Federal Reserve let inflation run too hot for too long, geopolitical uncertainty reaching a peak as Putin invades a former ally on its western border.

At the same time, Europe is struggling through an energy crisis that many fear could lead to another recession or, worse yet, years of stagflation (low/no growth, high inflation) if this situation isn’t alleviated soon.

Bitcoin ( BTC ) and its decentralized blockchain-backed nature make it a perfect alternative to fallible fiat currencies, as it significantly reduces the vulnerability to human error and allows for the smooth free-market environment that economists have been theorizing for centuries.

Fiat currencies are the 180 distinct global systems of money controlled/regulated by their respective central banks, which immediately leave this government-backed money vulnerable to human error (occurs much more frequently than many think).

The value of fiat currencies is derived from nothing other than our government trust and global market professionals’ acceptance of its worth because there haven’t been any real alternative options until now.

Cryptocurrencies are upending the world’s financial system, and Biden’s imminent executive order to “regulate” them only further legitimizes these digital assets’ utilization by deep-pocket money managers and global institutions.

Bitcoin broke out above its 50-day moving average in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as investors wrestle with the hard truth that fiat currencies are far less safe than our economic structure leads us to believe. The cash under your mattress is doing nothing but losing value over time, and with inflation sitting at a 4-decade high, that rate of depreciation is accelerating, while cryptocurrencies have been rapidly appreciating with limited supply being far outpaced by endless demand.

Cryptocurrencies will be a part of our new economy whether you like it or not, and it would be prudent to invest today before their mass adaptation.

Riot Blockchain ( RIOT ), one of the world’s largest bitcoin miner is the perfect way to take advantage of rocketing bitcoin price, in a nice short-term momentum trade.

RIOT finally breakout above its critical 50-day MA for the first time since the beginning of December in a bullish post-earnings rally, after reporting a solid Q4 report with exciting forward guidance last night. Despite a bottom-line miss related to some one-time noncash expenses (achieving profitability on an adjusted basis), the stock went soaring on the tailwind of management’s ambitious guidance, indicating a 4x increase in mining capacity by the end of 2022. RIOT surged over 12% in its post-earnings price action.

Riot reiterated its 2022 year-end expectation of achieving a hash rate (speed of mining operations) of 12.8 (EH/s) and reaching 23.3 (EH/s) by early 2023. Riot’s hash rate outlook is likely conservative (the 12.8 (EH/s) projection has been advanced at least twice in the past quarter), setting Riot up to continue taking market share in this rapidly consolidating space.

