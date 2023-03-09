The Future of M&A and Strategic Partnerships in the U.S. Healthcare Arena

By Kristofer Blohm, Managing Director, Kaufman Hall & Associates

David De Simone, JD, MHL, CPHRM

John R. Washlick, Shareholder, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Private equity interest in U.S. healthcare companies remains significant in 2023. However, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and facing economic uncertainty, it’s safe to say that some investors are cautious and being prudent with capital. Deals are not what they used to be: a shift in objectives on the buy side, new players on the sell side, changing regulations at the state level, and increased scrutiny from federal regulators have made traditional deals more challenging.

Still, plenty of opportunity remains. According to industry tracker PitchBook, in 2022, PE firms invested in more than 1,300 health care deals, valued at $111.7 billion. That is a decrease in the PE investment of $216.7 billion in more than 1,400 deals that we saw in 2021, but more than double the 594 deals, valued at $66.6 billion, recorded in 2015.

As technology creates an increasing number of care options for patients, more healthcare providers are signaling they’re open to combining forces with private equity interest in a way that allows them to best serve the general population. Buyouts, strategic partnerships, and other types of transactions are emerging between PE firms and health care providers that demonstrate both sides can accomplish their business goals.

The Game Has Changed

Private equity has made significant investment in the health care sector over the last decade. Historically, healthcare transactions most closely resembled a traditional “land grab” – that is, a larger hospital network would acquire a smaller system or site, creating a more expansive network for improved population health in a given region. Now, however, that’s changing: Not only are regional health care systems reaching “peak network” – with few standalone assets remaining that offer investors strategic advantage – but the value proposition of the assets has shifted as well. Investor interest lies not in acute care and bed-heavy hospitals but in outpatient services and access points, such as urgent care clinics and surgery centers, and in specialty practices that can nimbly serve the patients of nearby hospital networks.

This shift in desired construct may mean more new faces on the sell-side than healthcare providers are used to, each with their own vision of the partnership’s final shape. And for many healthcare providers, it will be their first time at the deal table. To tee up a successful integration in today’s environment (and avoid an unexpected breakup tomorrow), all entities should plan to bring a set of plainly-stated strategic objectives; total transparency of their vision, with a long-term plan to make it work; a commitment to regular communication; and a willingness to compromise.

Everyone Wins: A New Path Forward

Healthcare providers are finding new and innovative ways to solve old problems including issues with service, profitability, etc. For example, a smaller health system may be in the spotlight and considering some type of combination, but it’s possible these sell-side parties will be unwilling to cede total control. In this not-uncommon-today scenario, there are partnership alternatives that stop short of a straightforward merger or outright ownership. Consider a health care system with multiple service-line constructs that serve the community but are not profitable. With the right partner to run them better, everyone wins. Of course, outside partners will want to be sure of what they’re getting out of the deal, long-term, if they’re not going to own an asset outright.

The example of smaller health systems reminds us not every deal will be a traditional merger or acquisition, investors need to be flexible and use different tactics to reach their strategic objectives. All told, if the goals of each organization are even partially met, you’ve got a successful integration. Unfortunately, we see less of this than we probably should. To ultimately have a fruitful collaboration, it is essential to plan and structure the partnership based off of strategic and realistic objectives. The rationale for transaction in healthcare today does tend to incorporate a transformative approach, but you’ll have a more solid partnership execution if you’re realistic about what can be exported and imported.

Ensuring a Relationship that Benefits Strategic Objectives

A deal doesn’t happen overnight. You are often working together for a long period of time. It’s essential to communicate out of the gate so there are no surprises once the transition and integration periods begin. You can head off a lot of problems through transparency.

If everyone is transparent from an early stage about what the ideal partnership should look like (including return on investment and governance), then both parties should have a much better shot at putting together something realistic. Each entity should come to the table with a vision statement – what you see this relationship becoming – and an understanding of what the other side is all about, including the potential for any culture clashes. Too often we see people eager to get the deal finished. The truth is transactions are a long and arduous processes. It can take 18 to 24 months to move from term sheet to regulatory review, though the hard work really begins after closing, with integration, which can take three to five years. This is where most mergers and joint ventures are often lost.

Don’t forget your due diligence: Regulators will be looking for the concrete rationale behind the partnership and why the assembled cast has been chosen. How did the seller ready themselves for a private equity buyer? What is the buyer’s management record with the asset types in question? Being able to answer these questions beforehand is key to a successful deal.

Pitchbook estimated that healthcare services accounted for roughly 10% of private equity buyout and growth deals in the U.S. in 2022, and they predict a rebound in deal activity by midyear if economic conditions stabilize. Technology may enable the analytics that put everyone in the same room, but realistic objectives, transparency, communication and compromise are the real ingredients of a successful deal that will reach the business goals of both sides.

