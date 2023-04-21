The Future of Investing, And Investing for a New Future

The world is going through a seismic shift, grappling with everything from the energy transition and the efforts to decarbonize and regenerate the planet, to a massive change in demographics, to AI being deployed to make things ever faster, cheaper and better. How should we invest when what has worked in the past is very unlikely to work in the future? A fundamental shift in wealth creation and management is unfolding, and it is good news for sustainable investments.

This investment strategy is likely to pay off in the long run for those that are green in nature, in line with the acceleration of the energy transition and the successful decarbonization of the planet. The location, process and demographics of the investors who will be making future investments is likely to change too.

Who will be investing: Massive demographic shifts

At Wharton, I was lucky to have Professor Mauro Guillen as a professor. His most recent book looks at structural shifts in demographic, economic and technological trends in this defining. In his book, 2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything, Professor Guillen makes a series of predictions. He brings our attention to the need to understand these gigantic transformations in a lateral way – rather than focusing on a single trend like climate change or the African baby boom, he urges us to “consider the dynamic interplay between a range of forces that will converge into a single tipping point” in 2030.

Some of his predictions for the end of the decade already paint a future that is fundamentally different. Professor Guillen expects that the percentage of total global wealth created and owned by women will jump to 55%, from 15% at the beginning of the current century. The largest middles class will not be in Europe and the U.S., but in China, India and the rest of Asia (ex Japan), while the fastest population growth will take place in sub-Saharan Africa, reaching 2 billion people by 2038 (from current 1.3 billion). The shift in geography of the future wealth created and the gender of the majority of the wealth owners (and therefore managers) will bring profound consequences to where and how investments are structured.

Adding to these trends is the likely end of modern banking as we know it and we can see how so much change is ahead. Hundreds of startups across the planet are working hard to disrupt traditional banking. From AI to blockchain, it is likely that disintermediation will advance fast, which is why there's been so much focus on decentralized finance.

What worked in the past will not work in the future

Some analysts are misinterpreting the increase in the demand for fossil fuel as a slow transition or no transition. The data is showing us that from the U.S. to EU to China we are accelerating global adoption of low emission solutions. Consumers are already embracing the alternatives to business as usual, moving away from Internal Combustion Engine vehicles, gas boilers and fossil fuel-based electricity. New solutions, from EVs to video conferencing to heat pumps are cleaner, generate savings, and predictability of supply.

Fatih Birol, Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently pointed out to irrefutable evidence of the acceleration of the energy transition (beyond renewable energy) in a material ways. Heat pumps as key heating solution for buildings will double by 2030. Last year heat pump sales were larger than sales of new boilers + furnaces in the U.S. and many EU countries (China is the largest market for Heat Pumps).

EVs were 15% of sales of all new passenger vehicles in 2022 (up from 5% 2 years ago). At current trends, EVs will displace 5 million barrels of oil a day by 2030 (crude demand is around 100 MM barrels a day). Fatih Birol ends the article pointing out to the risks in chasing "brown" value: "With this in mind, the push by some companies and governments to build new large-scale fossil fuel projects is not only a bet against the world reaching its climate goals — it is also a risky proposition for investors who want reasonable returns on their capital."

The sum of the largest 300 oil and gas companies have a current market capitalization of about $6.6 trillion. The iClima Global Decarbonization Enablers Index, that represents about 165 listed companies with key climate change mitigation solutions, have a market capitalization of $2.8 trillion. Fossil fuel companies may be generating abnormal cash flow right now, but their days are numbered. Therefore, investment strategies focused on low volatility incumbent large cap companies in oil and gas, traditional banking, brick and mortar retailers, internal combustion engine automakers – very well represented in popular indices like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones – at some point will become very risky propositions.

The light at the end of the tunnel is becoming brighter: we can see a future of abundant and inexpensive clean energy, enabling Net Zero buildings, transforming cars into sustainable computerized power plants on wheels, allowing us to split the water molecule and create a new green hydrogen economy, solving renewable energy intermittency and building grids that are 100% green.

And to bring it back to the demographic trends noted above: Women typically invest for the long-term and are more likely than men to be keen on sustainability as a goal. Younger generations are also more aligned with the five to ten year horizon that some climate-related investments represent. The future is green and the wealth the energy transition will create will likely be managed and held in female, younger hands beyond the U.S. and Europe.

