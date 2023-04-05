The Future of Healthcare in the Cloud

Creating more effective and secure healthcare systems is one of the world’s most important challenges. As the healthcare industry undergoes a seismic shift due to advancements in technology like telemedicine, wearables, augmented reality and more, healthcare companies have a massive opportunity to introduce new solutions to help both patients and providers move the industry forward.

With cloud technology, healthcare providers and hospitals can automate critical finance, supply chain, and human resources processes to simplify operations and help doctors, nurses, and other care providers shift their focus to where it’s needed—on their patients.

Here are a few ways cloud technology will shape the future of healthcare:

Automating Financial Processes to Unlock Greater Efficiency + Productivity

Many healthcare organizations are still working with outdated and disjointed systems that keep critical financial data in silos, limiting both visibility and access to real-time information.

With cloud solutions that include enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities, healthcare companies can have access to a single financial reporting system that’s easy to use and easy to adapt. Having one single view of financial data across an entire health delivery system can help organizations make better decisions and reduce the cost of care.

Cloud solutions also give companies greater access to automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline repetitive tasks. For instance, built-in automated account reconciliation and transaction matching allows businesses to dramatically increase efficiency and speed up the financial close process. This allows teams to spend less time each quarter compiling data—and more time implementing new business models—from value-based care to telehealth.

Planning More Effectively for Better Patient Care

It’s never been more critical for healthcare organizations to plan for shifting changes not only in patient demands, but also for operational uncertainties. For example, over the past few years, healthcare organizations have seen swings in demand for urgent care, elective treatments and an unprecedented difficulty in workforce scheduling. These shifts have made it challenging for healthcare providers to plan for and address the rising cost of care, resulting in inefficiencies in many health systems.

A cloud solution that includes planning and performance management capabilities enables hospitals and healthcare providers to quickly model scenarios, determine future demand, optimize resources, and make better financial, workforce, and patient care decisions.

For instance, scenario modeling capabilities can help healthcare organizations anticipate and manage patient demand for specific products and services, while long-range financial modeling capabilities increase visibility into costs and profitability. This type of connected planning approach gives organizations the visibility and big picture focus needed to better address patient needs.

Navigating Supply Issues to Improve Patient Safety

For the healthcare industry, having access to adequate medical supplies is critical. So much so that the absence of a certain type of equipment or medication can put a person’s life in jeopardy. Healthcare organizations must be able to quickly identify what supplies are available and allocate them appropriately.

With a cloud solution that includes supply chain management (SCM) capabilities, hospitals can optimize inventory levels and gain full visibility and control of product flow across their organization. They can also effectively streamline key areas such as supplier rebates, replenishment planning, and contract pricing.

For example, with a product recall management solution, organizations can collect data on recalled products quickly and identify where affected goods are within the healthcare organization's inventory. It can also create a series of tasks that can be managed until the issue is resolved to minimize patient risk.

Transforming the Employee Experience to Improve Patient Outcomes

Providing better patient care begins when healthcare organizations deeply understand their employees' skills—from clinicians to administrative staff. Hospitals and healthcare organizations can leverage leading cloud solutions with human capital management (HCM) capabilities to tackle complex schedules and ensure that the right number of people, with the right licensure, are scheduled to work at the right time.

With effective staffing plans that help position everyone for success and decrease burnout, frontline managers can spend less time on work tracking and scheduling and ultimately more time serving patients. By enhancing the overall workplace experience, healthcare organizations can improve employee engagement, retention, and productivity, which in turn can lead to better patient outcomes.

As innovations in healthcare continue to progress at rapid rates, cloud technology will allow for reduced costs, more efficient workflows, resilient supply chains, and better employee experiences. More importantly, moving critical processes to the cloud will allow healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes with better financial and operational planning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.