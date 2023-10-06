The Future of Energy: 3 Ways Renewable Energy Is Changing the Game

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Renewable energy stocks are changing the energy market in some previously unseen ways. These changes are fundamentally altering the investment landscape for future generations, as well as kicking off trends that will have immediate ramifications on investors in the near term.

We’ve observed the explosion of interest in previously experimental technologies like hydrogen power and nuclear fusion. These forms of energy take on some of humanity’s greatest challenges in sustainability and also have immediate effects on the investment decisions available to us today.

So here is how renewable energy stocks are forever changing the landscape of the energy market for investors.

Decentralization and Democratization of Energy

Source: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com

Traditionally, energy production has been centralized, with large power plants feeding into national or regional grids. However, renewable energy, especially solar and wind, allows for decentralized energy production.

Households and businesses can now produce their own power, store it, and even sell it back to the grid. This decentralization is democratizing energy access and production, giving more power (literally and figuratively) to individuals and local communities. It also reduces the strain and dependency on large-scale infrastructure and enhances resilience against power outages or disasters.

In many developed countries, households can pump their unused energy back into the grid to receive direct compensation or credits toward their power bills. This decentralization also means society as a whole has more power to make greener choices, which is essential for addressing climate change.

Innovations in Energy Storage and Integration

Source: petrmalinak / Shutterstock

One of the traditional criticisms of renewable energy is its intermittent nature–the sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow. However, rapid advancements in energy storage solutions, like batteries and pumped hydro storage, are making it possible to store excess energy and use it when required.

Some of the best renewable energy stocks also have major operating segments in energy storage. They provide these services in synergy with their existing services, as well as to tap into new markets.

Some energy storage solutions even leverage natural materials. For example, a novel energy storage solution has been developed using two common materials: cement and carbon black. Combined with water, they form a supercapacitor that could be integrated into building foundations or roadways, offering affordable, scalable storage for renewable energy.

This technology can stabilize energy networks by compensating for renewable energy supply fluctuations.

Economic Competitiveness and Job Creation

Source: TierneyMJ / Shutterstock

Renewable energy technologies are becoming increasingly cost-competitive with fossil fuels. In many regions, producing energy from solar or wind is now cheaper than coal or gas. This cost competitiveness is driving a shift in energy investments globally.

Furthermore, the renewable energy sector is creating millions of jobs worldwide, from manufacturing and installation to maintenance and research. As countries race to meet their climate targets, the renewable energy industry is set to become a major employer, driving economic growth in a sustainable manner.

For example, in 2022, the global renewable energy workforce surged to 13.7 million jobs, up by a million from the previous year, as per a joint report by IRENA and ILO. China leads with 41% of these jobs, and solar PV stands as the top employer, offering jobs to 4.9 million people.

These are all some unexpected ways that renewable energy stocks are helping humanity thrive.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Future of Energy: 3 Ways Renewable Energy Is Changing the Game appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.