The Future Of Energy: 2 Strong Picks

The energy sector has been in a tailspin since the beginning of 2020, with global supply surpassing demand. The pandemic flattened demand, and we had an unprecedented supply glut on our hands. The US energy sector actually ran out of places to put the excess oil for the first time in history.

The massive supply and demand disparity led to the seemingly impossible negative oil quotes on April 20th when crude oil futures plummeted to -$40 per barrel. Suppliers were forced to pay customers to take this lucrative commodity off their hands.

Energy stocks have been heavily discounted across the board this year, and investors are beginning to speculate whether these stocks will ever make new highs. Let’s dive in and take a look at what the future holds for the energy sector.

For more color on the subject check out my latest article: The Future Of Energy: 3 Stocks To Watch

Stocks Discussed

Chevron CVX & NextEra NEE

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.