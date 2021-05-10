The Future of Dogecoin and Elon Musk's SNL Appearance

For 46 years, over 600 of the most culturally relevant artists have appeared live on the main stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to host Saturday Night Live. Billionaire Elon Musk stood out as an unconventional host of SNL on May 8th. Adding to the intrigue was a particular cryptocurrency’s prominence in that episode. Surely, the night cemented the once-in-a-generation rise of crypto that captivated the world’s imagination.

Thanks to social media, news coverage, and large purchases by institutions, the adoption rate of bitcoin and ethereum have skyrocketed in the last two years. However, the two largest crypto coins were not featured on Elon Musk’s SNL episode. Rather, it was a crypto coin that was created as a joke.

Dogecoin, parodying a Shiba Inu dog, was the crypto star on SNL. Yes, Dogecoin is a “meme” coin -- but believe it or not, the coin is now more valuable than Moderna, Dell, or General Motors.

A Brief History Of Dogecoin

Dogecoin was founded by Billy Markus, and unfortunately, he didn’t get rich off his invention. According to the Dogecoin subreddit, he sold all of his Dogecoin in 2015 to “buy a used Honda Civic.” Today, his creation is worth more than the entire Honda Motor Company.

Dogecoin’s Appearance On SNL And The Aftermath

Musk, who is the most famous cheerleader for Dogecoin on Twitter, admitted in a skit on SNL that he thought Dogecoin was a “hustle." He didn’t seriously explain the features of Dogecoin that make it a viable alternative to fiat currency. Instead, he joked that it’s “about as real as the dollar.” Musk then called Dogecoin "an unstoppable financial system that's going to take over the world."

The internet didn’t find it funny at the time. The fourth most valuable cryptocurrency pulled back to $0.55 cents a few hours after SNL. And its year-to-date gains dropped from Saturday’s high of 20,000% gain to about 11,000% on the next day. Moreover, respected blockchain billionaire Barry Silbert disclosed on Saturday that he went short on Dogecoin. At the same time, crypto mentions on social media reached an all-time high of 1.5 billion:

The Shocking Rise Of Dogecoin

The surge of Dogecoin took almost everybody by surprise. After all, Dogecoin was quiet and irrelevant for most of its seven-year history. However, its popularity went into the stratosphere after Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relentlessly promoted the coin. And Reddit traders helped its popularity. Seeing the demand, Robinhood, eToro, and Gemini added Dogecoin on its platform for millennials and Gen Z to buy and sell.

To understand how quickly Dogecoin soared, it had a value of half a cent for most of its lifespan. And as recent as January, the value was slightly less than one cent. At a lightning speed, it soared to an all-time high of 69 cents in only a few months.

The Mysterious Group Of “Dogecoin Billionaires”

After the surge, seven Dogecoin wallets now hold over $1 billion. Notably, the largest wallet holds a whopping $21+ billion worth of Dogecoin -- good enough for 28% of all coins.

However, these Dogecoin billionaires have also unloaded them at times. On-chain analysis reveals that the top wallet sold Dogecoin 21 times, with the most recent selling happening on April 12th. Records also show that the top Dogecoin billionaire first bought the coin on February 2, 2019. But the size was measly with only 100 DOGE at the price of $0.0018. After expanding its position since 2019, the same wallet that was once worth 18 cents is now worth $21 billion.

Surely, this is one of the most extraordinary cases of wealth accumulation in history. The entire amount is concentrated in a single digital wallet, but the identity of its owner is unknown.

Will The Party Continue For Dogecoin?

Bears believe that Dogecoin’s price is in a bubble territory, which could burst anytime in the future. Critics also believe the coin is a joke, and traders simply buy it as speculation that the price will keep moving higher. But some experts caution against shorting Dogecoin: “I worry that once the enthusiasm rolls out, there are no developers, there’s no institutions coming in. But it’s got the moniker of the people’s coin right now and it’d be very dangerous to be short,” said Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings, in an interview.

SpaceX Will Accept Dogecoin As A Payment

Regardless of the bear case, SpaceX announced on May 9th that it will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as the payment for its upcoming mission. SpaceX’s client, Geometric Energy Corporation, will pay in Dogecoin for a payload of a 40-kilogram cube satellite on the Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will be called, “Doge-1 Mission to the Moon.”

SpaceX vice president of commercial sales Tom Ochinero said in a statement that DOGE-1 “will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce.”

