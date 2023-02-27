The Future of AI Stocks: 7 Companies to Keep Your Eye On

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence could change just about everything we know, creating massive opportunities in AI stocks. In healthcare, AI can help doctors sift through hundreds of drugs and choose the best one, based on a rapid analysis of papers, data, and records, as well as find trends and treat potential health issues before they appear through regular diagnosis, according to COORS Leadership Capital.

With financial services, AI could organize operations, maintain bookkeeping and even help investors pick stocks. It may revolutionize every industry from consumer products and transportation to healthcare and manufacturing, as corporate America races to embrace machine learning, deep learning, and other processes that allow computers to perform tasks that generally require human intelligence.

Going forward, AI is expected to even impact education, safety, employment, shopping, transportation, the military, your home, and even your personal relationships. Yep, AI could be a matchmaker for millions, eventually. But that’s just the start. As the AI story unfolds, it could change everything we know, benefiting AI stocks such as these.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which provides the processing power needed to run AI applications, could see a significant revenue and share price boost because of this secular growth trend. Earlier this week, NVDA ran higher in anticipation of its AI-involved future. In fact, Chief Executive Jensen Huang told analysts that activity around Nvidia’s AI infrastructure “has gone through the roof” since the public debut of Open AI’s ChatGPT, as noted by MarketWatch.com.

Even Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded NVDA to a buy rating on the accelerating AI story. “We believe the acceleration in AI development/adoption across cloud hyper scalers, as well as enterprises, will if anything, serve to extend the company’s leadership position as customers with any sense of urgency will lean on solutions that are scalable and available today,” Goldman said. Better, the company posted earnings per share of 88 cents, as compared to expectations of 81 cents. Revenue came in at $6.05 billion, which was better than estimates for $6.02 billion.

Microsoft (MSFT)

We can’t trade OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT. However, we can invest in the next best thing, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Not only did the tech behemoth invest over $10 billion in OpenAI, but the company has also integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Additionally, Microsoft wants to integrate AI into data centers, cloud-service solutions, enterprise software, search, and health care services, says Vanity Fair.

Analysts love the MSFT stock, too. In fact, according to JP Morgan, as quoted by Barron’s, “We reiterate our belief that AI is a generational technology that has been underappreciated in Microsoft’s story given the company has invested materially for many years to lay a differentiated AI foundation across its tech stack. We think that Microsoft’s investment into OpenAI, which started years ago, could potentially prove to be some of the best money ever spent.”

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Next up on our hot list of AI stocks to buy is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which continues to chip away at competitor market share.

Earlier this year, AMD introduced its MI300 accelerators that can be used to power AI applications in supercomputers and cloud data centers. This comes as the company’s CEO Lisa Su continues to pound the table about AI going mainstream.

Notably, the company debuted its new Ryzen 7040 CPU for PCs earlier this year and is the first chip to feature AI hardware in a mobile processor. Analysts at Benchmark like the stock, raising their price target to $103 from $93, with a buy rating.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), which solves tough engineering challenges with artificial intelligence, has been among the most wildly explosive AI stocks. Since Jan. 1, the stock ran from a low of about $3 to more than $7 per share, and could see higher highs.

For one, the company was selected by a leading cloud infrastructure and platform services company to provide large-scale data collection for a new AI computer vision initiative. Innodata also just signed a significant application re-engineering agreement to enable a customer to more fully leverage Innodata-built artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models.

Additionally, INOD just reported 13% revenue growth, with a return to positive adjusted EBITDA in its latest quarter. The company is also seeing a “significant recent acceleration in AI investment by large technology companies, coinciding with OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT, its high-performing large language model,” as noted by CEO Jack Abuhoff.

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has again become one of the hottest software stocks on the market. With growing excitement over the AI boom, C3.ai recently raced from a low of about $12 to $30. While it has since backed off, it could see higher highs.

That’s because there’s no shortage of demand for its products. Indeed, the company is making money by developing AI solutions and software for companies in several industries. That includes manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, financial services, government, and more. In fact, the U.S. Air Force uses the company’s software to predict engine failure in its aircraft.

Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)

Or, if you want to invest in a group of hot AI stocks, there’s always an ETF, such as the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ). Not only can I diversify among top AI companies, but I can also do so for a smaller amount. For example, at $30 a share, I can buy 100 shares for around $3,000. Or, I could invest in just one of its holdings, such as Microsoft, and pay $25,400 for 100 shares of just that one stock.

With an expense ratio of 0.75%, the THNQ ETF offers me exposure not only to Microsoft but to dozens of other AI-related stocks.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

Or, you can always diversify your exposure to AI stocks with an ETF, such as the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ). With an expense ratio of 0.68%, The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF seeks to invest in companies that potentially stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence, including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles, according to Global X.

Some of its top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), Accuray Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY), and Brooks Automation.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

