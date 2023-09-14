The Fun, and Unusual, ETFs You Can Invest in in 2023

(1:30) - Is It Common For Failing Thematic ETFs To Call It Quits?

(11:45) - Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic and Republican Trading ETFs: NANC & KRUZ

(17:20) - What Is The Asset Under Management Goal For ETFs?

(20:15) - The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF: PP

(23:30) - Baron Partners Mutual Fund: BPTIX

(26:00) - Global Music Industry ETF: MUSQ

(29:10) - KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF: KPOP

(32:20) - Episode Roundup: QQQM, VOO, IVV, GOOGL, AAPL, TSLA, SONY

Welcome to Episode #373 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of ETF Research, Neena Mishra, to discuss unique and unusual ETFs.

As everyone knows, the ETF industry has always been clever about finding ways to make exciting new ETFs with interesting ticker symbols and the last few years is no exception.

Want to Short Jim Cramer?

Earlier this year, the Jim Cramer Long ETF and the Jim Cramer Short ETF launched, as a way to either play the long side of Cramer’s trades on CNBC, or to short them. But the Jim Cramer Long ETF liquidated after about 5 months, and just $1.3 million in assets.

However, if you would still like to short Cramer’s picks, then you can still do so. But the Short Cramer ETF ( SJIM ) has just $3.2 million in assets. Neena says that an ETF needs at least $50 million in assets to remain viable. The Short Cramer ETF also has an expense ratio of 1.2%.

Want to Invest Like Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats or Ted Cruz and the Republicans?

Two Subversive Unusual Whale ETFs have launched, one for the Democrats and one for the Republicans. The Subversive Unusual Whale Democratic ETF has an interesting ticker of NANC. The Republican version is ticker KRUZ.

1. Subversive Unusual Whale Democratic ETF ( NANC )

TheUnusual Whale Democratic ETF is stacked with a who’s who of the Magnificent 7 with Microsoft it’s largest holding at 9.2% and Amazon it’s second largest at 7.3%.

It also owns Tesla, which is just a 1% position. This comports to the green energy push by the Democrats in recent years. Owning stock in Tesla makes sense.

2. Subversive Unusual Whale Republican ETF ( KRUZ )

The Unusual Whale Republican ETF has a completely different mix of companies. There isn’t a Magnificent 7 company in the top ten. Instead, the top holding is Accenture, followed by oil giant Shell and Energy Transfer Partners. There’s even Philip Morris, the tobacco company, on the list.

The NANC didn’t have a single energy stock in its top 10.

Both NANC and KRUZ have expense ratios of 0.75%. NANC has attracted $9.4 million in assets and KRUZ $5.1 million.

Which one is the best performer in 2023?

NANC is up 10.6% year-to-date while KRUZ is up 0.4%.

Are you a Fan of K-Pop and K-Dramas?

There are ETFs that even address fandom these days. Are you wondering if there’s a way to invest in your favorite K-Pop group or the actors or actresses on the K-Dramas?

Yes, there is even a KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF ( KPOP ). Tracey originally thought maybe it would be US companies with exposure like Sony ( SONY ), which is one of the largest music publishers in the world. But, instead, KPOP owns Korean companies so you are getting direct exposure, and not secondary as you might by owning Sony.

It’s a niche Korean ETF.

Sony, however, is found in another unique ETF, the Global Music Industry ETF. Sony is a top 10 holding there.

What Other Unusual ETFs Can Investors Explore?

Listen, or watch, this week’s podcast to find out.

