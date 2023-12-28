The Frugal Person’s Guide to Thrifting

Thrift store shopping is a powerful practice if you’re looking to save money on items, and it can be the frugal fashionista’s dream come true.

But thrifting isn’t necessarily a straightforward process. There are certain hidden rules and methods. You really need to know what you’re in for — and what you should be looking for — before you step into a thrift store’s hectic space, be it a brick-and-mortar space or an online one.

To help you stick to your frugal budget, GOBankingRates talked with retail experts to assemble this guide to thrifting. Those new to the “sport” of thrifting will particularly delight in these tips, but even experienced thrifters may appreciate them.

Hang Out Near the Dressing Rooms

It may sound a little weird, but hear us out: hanging by the dressing rooms when you’re not browsing the racks in a store can be an excellent way to find great pieces that others have, perhaps unwisely, passed up.

“If it’s a particularly busy time of day, many of the quality and preferred pieces might not be in the front of the store,” said Carmen Lopez, retail expert and founder of Current Boutique. “They’ll be in the dressing rooms already snatched up by shoppers. If a garment doesn’t fit or someone decides against it, you can swoop in to try it on yourself.”

Chat Up the Staff

You can’t go wrong in having a light conversation with a thrift stores’ staff. They’re there to help you — particularly if you’re hunting for a bargain on a hot designer item.

“Tell the employees what kinds of pieces you’re looking for, your style and what you like to stock your closet with,” Lopez said. “At Current Boutique, we want to build a relationship with you, and our staff members will even give you a call if they spot a designer piece they think fits your style.”

Pay Close Attention to Materials That Make a Garment High-End

Brenda Christensen, CEO at Stellar Public Relations, Inc., a fashion writer and the former owner of an LA vintage clothing store called Vintage Diva, highlighted the importance of what makes a vintage clothing item particularly valuable — and speaks to their authentically antique nature.

“True vintage garments often feature double seams, which not only add to the durability but also speak to the attention to detail in the garment’s construction,” Christensen said. “The use of satin linings is another sign of a high-quality vintage piece, providing a luxurious feel and often indicating a higher-end garment.”

If you find a good deal on an item that exhibits qualities of a luxury piece, it’s a smart idea to pounce on it — provided it’s in suitable condition and won’t break the bank. Bonus points if you think you can sell it at a consignment store for more!

Seek Unique Details

It’s the little things that count — and this applies to vintage clothing, too. Look out for special touches a used garment may bear.

“Other details to look for in vintage clothing include unique buttons, clasps and interfacing,” Christensen said. “These elements can often be quite distinctive and set apart vintage garments from contemporary reproductions. The buttons and clasps on vintage clothing are not just functional but are often intricate and decorative, reflecting the styles and craftsmanship of the era. Similarly, the interfacing — the fabric used to provide structure to collars, cuffs and other parts of a garment — can also give clues about the garment’s age and quality.”

Check the Label To See the Designer

Unsurprisingly, designer labels go for more money, and these can be amazing gems to stumble upon when thrifting. Definitely check the label and have some sense of which ones are most valuable — Chanel, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and so on.

“My experience in the vintage clothing industry has been enriched by some remarkable finds that underscore this point,” Christensen said. “For instance, I once discovered a pair of 1980s Chanel high-top sneakers in a thrift store bin, priced at only $10. These sneakers were easily identifiable as authentic Chanel due to the logo clearly stitched on the ankle. Recognizing their value, I was able to sell them to a buyer in France for an astonishing 100 times the purchase price.”

Research Top Designers and Brands

We hinted at this above, but it’s worth breaking this tip out into its own section. Know which designer items are trendy and pricey. This can help you along your frugal thrifting path to separate the diamonds from the duds.

“When searching for valuable vintage pieces, I recommend researching a list of top designers from the specific decade or era you are interested in,” Christensen said. “Familiarizing yourself with their styles, insignia and labels can significantly enhance your ability to spot valuable items. Designer labels such as Chanel, Lilly Pulitzer, Dior, Halston and others have distinct markings and styles that are often replicated but have authentic features that set the originals apart.”

“I found an original Lilly Pulitzer dress, a quintessential piece from its era, for merely $3 at a thrift store,” Christensen said. “Thanks to its distinctive design and the recognizable label, I sold it for 100 times its purchase price. These experiences highlight the importance of not only knowing the key features of vintage clothing but also being familiar with designer labels and their historical context.”

This same approach can be applied to other vintage wares, such as kitchen items. Some brands are simply more valuable and/or sought after than others. Doing some homework here can help you narrow down what to buy and what to skip.

Ask About Rewards Programs and Daily Sales

“Many thrift stores have reward programs to help you gain additional savings on your purchases,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA. “Also, some thrift stores have daily sales depending on the color of the item’s tag, guaranteeing even more savings on those items.”

Support Thrift Stores Run by Churches and Charities

Many churches and charities run thrift stores that are geared toward lower-income and frugal shoppers. Don’t overlook these.

“There are many hidden gems to be found at these stores, from clothing to furniture, for a heavy discount,” Landau said. “Plus, the money you spend will be given back to your local community, depending on the program.”

