The Fourth Industrial Revolution Will Drive Enormous Gains in This Small Tech Stock

Welcome, friends, to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Industrial Revolutions happen about once a century. They represent paradigm shifts in the way humans make things, enabled by world-changing technological breakthroughs.

The First Industrial Revolution happened about 255 years ago – in the late 1700s – when humans learned how to harness the power of steam to mechanize the production of physical items.

About a century later, the Second Industrial Revolution began, when humans learned about electricity, gas and oil, and leveraged these newfound powers to unlock a novel era of transportation and mass production.

Then, about a century thereafter, the Third Industrial Revolution began, when digital machines like computers, cellphones and TVs emerged.

Now, we are in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It’s a world-changing shift towards automated, hyper-connected, hyper-efficient, and – in some cases – decentralized factories, enabled by breakthrough advancements in Big Data, 3D printing, IoT, and cloud computing.

Much like previous Industrial Revolutions, this shift towards Industry 4.0 will spark enormous disruption across the world’s supply chain.

Today’s big, antiquated and human-powered factories, will be replaced smaller, more digitally-native and automated factories.

It’s an enormous shift… and it all starts right now.

Today, we will show you how to turn the Fourth Industrial Revolution – a once-in-a-lifetime global paradigm shift – into your opportunity. It’s by buying stock in a small-cap technology company that has developed a breakthrough technology process which will be a centerpiece of this new Industry 4.0 world.

A 3D Printing Startup with a Breakthrough Technology for Specialized Manufacturing

Longtime readers know that one of the central components of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is 3D printing, or additive manufacturing (AM) as industry insiders like to call it.

A long time ago, 3D printers sucked. They were slow, costly, and could only print in plastic. But industrial AM machines have taken huge technological leaps forward over the past few years, and now, are fast, inexpensive, and can print in various materials, including metal.

The result? Industrial AM machines are now ready to be used on factory floors.

Over the next decade, you will see industrial AM machines become commonplace among assembly lines, as companies increasingly adopt these machines for their manufacturing and digitization advantages (unlike CNC machining or casting, industrial AM machines are software-enabled and automated, and therefore, can be used to cost-effectively make almost any part you can design with CAD software).

In other words, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will spark a golden era for the AM market, wherein it is expected to grow by more than 1,000%, from $12 billion today, to nearly $150 BILLION by the end of the decade.

One high-quality way to play this AM breakout is by buying shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), a leading metal AM maker whose breakthrough single-pass jet technology is the key to making a new generation of very fast, very efficient 3D printers.

But today, we are going to tell you about another, potentially even more explosive way to play the AM market breakout – by buying shares of Velo3D, a $2 billion metal AM company that is merging with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR).

Much like Desktop Metal, Velo3D is a high-quality metal AM manufacturer because of a proprietary breakthrough technology.

That is, whereas Desktop Metal is pioneering a new technology to make metal 3D printing ultra-fast and ultra-cheap, Velo3D is pioneering a new technology to make metal 3D printing ultra-customizable.

Velo3D’s breakthrough tech is support-free 3D printing.

In the traditional 3D printing process, the insides of a printer had to be pre-built with certain supports in order to make various objects – and those supports were limiting in terms of what you could and could not make with them.

Velo3D has created a proprietary technology to make 3D printers without those supports, so that its printers can produce any design engineers can dream of, even those designs with the most complex internal geometries.

The result? Velo3D’s signature Sapphire printers can make any product, whereas every other 3D printer out there can only make certain products.

Of course, that means just as Desktop Metal is in a class of its own when it comes to making metal AM machines for mass production, Velo3D is in a class of its own when it comes to making metal AM machines for specialized parts.

Importantly, this technology is deeply protected by 48 systems, methods, and composition of matter patents – so no one will be able to compete with Velo3D in terms of ultra-customization anytime soon.

Perhaps that’s why SpaceX is a huge a Velo3D customer, or why SpaceX’s head of AM commented that: “Velo3D is at least 5 years ahead of any competition.”

Or maybe that’s why every single one of Velo3D’s major customers has made follow-on orders for more printers with the company.

The data here is tough to refute. Alongside Desktop Metal, Velo3D is as good as it gets when it comes to metal AM companies.

And that’s why, if you’re bullish on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, you should consider taking a position in Velo3D stock today.

