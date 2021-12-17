The Founder & Chairman of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI), Keith Brackpool, Just Bought 8.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) should definitely note that the Founder & Chairman, Keith Brackpool, recently paid US$3.78 per share to buy US$113k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.7%.

Cadiz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Keith Brackpool is the biggest insider purchase of Cadiz shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.26. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Keith Brackpool bought a total of 55.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$3.70. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CDZI Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of Cadiz

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.6m worth of Cadiz stock, about 2.4% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Cadiz Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Cadiz stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Cadiz (including 2 which are significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

