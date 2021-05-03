The Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) last week reported its latest first-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$77m and statutory losses were US$0.40 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors after the latest results. NYSE:FTAI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from nine analysts is for revenues of US$507.1m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 53% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.42 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$518.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$34.75 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 77% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 27% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$34.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.