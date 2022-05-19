InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: “The Forever Battery Could Change the World” was previously published in April 2022. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

Are you tired of all the market volatility? Sick of watching our stocks jump one day and then crash again the next? Losing sleep over your portfolio?

Source: Illus_man/Shutterstock

If so, then you’re going to want to hear this.

The best-kept secret on Wall Street is that if you really want to make big money in the market, you need to ignore near-term volatility.

Forget inflation and the Fed. Forget the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19. And forget supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

The best way to become a millionaire in the market isn’t to buy oil for a tariff-induced 20% pop. And it’s not to short bonds for a 15% gain because the Fed is hiking rates.

Those are fine trades. There’s nothing wrong with them — outside of the fact that they aren’t going to make you a millionaire. They’re going to make the rich richer, and that’s about it. For those of us investing $10,000 into single stocks, those “trades” will make us a whopping $2,000 or $3,000.

Cool? Sure. Life-changing? Far from it.

So… how do we go about scoring mind-blowing returns in the stock market? We ignore the noise!

Ignore the Market Noise

Let me let you in on a little secret. The best way to become an investment millionaire is to find a small group of startups that have world-changing potential. Buy those stocks, and simply wait for them to, indeed, change the world.

Doing just that with computer stocks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1980s would’ve turned a $10,000 investment in each into more than $46 million today.

Had you done it with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the late 1990s, you’d have turned $10,000 into more than $16 million. And if you’d done it with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the late 2000s, you’d have turned $10,000 into $3 million. A $10,000 investment into EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the early 2010s would be worth more than $2 million today.

We’re literally talking about millionaire-maker opportunities here. We aren’t talking about making 7% per year with an index fund or collecting 3% dividends on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). At that rate, you’d turn $10,000 into a million bucks by… wait for it… 2091.

Most folks don’t want to wait until they’ve been passed for decades to become millionaires. They want the opportunity to turn thousand-dollar investments into million-dollar paydays over the course of 10, 15 or 20 years.

That’s why, in our flagship investment research advisory Innovation Investor, we’ve fully embraced this core investment strategy. We’re all about turning thousands into millions by taking big bets on small companies with world-changing potential.

And today I’d like to introduce you to one of our favorite potential millionaire-maker stocks.

A New Type of Battery to Change the World

One of the world’s most hyped-up investment megatrends these days is the Electric Vehicle Revolution. That is, investors and consumers alike seem convinced that the world is rapidly shifting toward electric cars, busses, planes, and more. Everything’s going electric! This is especially true in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increasing fossil fuel costs to unbearable levels.

But, the plain truth about the EV Revolution is that everything won’t go electric until we make better batteries.

To understand why, we need to take a quick trip back to chemistry class…

Batteries comprise three things: a cathode, an anode, and an electrolyte. Batteries work by promoting the flow of ions between the cathode and anode through the electrolyte.

Conventional lithium-ion batteries are built on liquid battery chemistry. That is, they comprise a solid cathode and anode, with a liquid electrolyte solution connecting the two.

These batteries have worked wonders for years. But due to liquid electrolytes’ physical constraints, they’re now reaching their limit in terms of energy density. If we want our phones, watches and EVs to last longer and charge faster, we need a fundamentally different battery.

The Solid-State Battery’s Immense Potential

Insert the solid-state battery.

With these batteries, the name pretty much says it all. Take the liquid electrolyte solution in conventional batteries. Compress it into a solid. Create a small, hyper-compact solid battery that, since it has zero wasted space, lasts far longer and charges far faster.

Of course, the implications of solid-state battery chemistry are huge.

Solid-state batteries could allow our phones to sustain power for days or enable our smartwatches to fully charge in seconds. And they could even be the key that allows EVs to drive for thousands of miles without needing to recharge.

That’s why solid-states are dubbed by insiders as the “forever battery.” And they’re the critical technology we need to propel the EV Revolution into its next phase of supercharged growth.

Forever Battery Breakthrough

While the theory behind solid-state batteries is exciting, the application of such next-generation tech has been essentially nonexistent to date.

Why? Two major challenges.

First, solid-state batteries are exceptionally expensive to make. Second, they tend to short-circuit because of something called “dendrites.” They’re cracks that form in the solid electrolyte substance over time.

But an exciting and promising tech startup by the name of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is solving these problems as we speak.

Indeed, in its recent quarterly earnings report, QuantumScape confirmed that these once-mythical batteries will be a reality very soon.

In late 2020, QuantumScape published data that showed it had created a small solid-state battery that worked in real-world conditions. The company did this by developing a proprietary ceramic electrolyte with high dendritic resistance. Essentially, it allowed QuantumScape to create a solid-state battery that didn’t form dendrites through charging cycles.

The only problem? It was a very, very small battery that couldn’t be used to power much of anything. Specifically, it was a single-layer battery cell.

QuantumScape’s Lightspeed Progress

So, over the past 18 months, QuantumScape has worked tirelessly to scale up its tiny solid-state battery solution.

And the company’s progress has been mind-bogglingly impressive.

In late 2021, QuantumScape illustrated that its solid-state batteries performed in 4-layer formats up to 800 charging cycles. A quarter later, the company scaled successful results to 10-layer batteries up to 800 cycles. And just this past quarter, QuantumScape successfully demonstrated its 16-layer battery’s successful results at over 500 cycles.

In other words, QuantumScape is sprinting toward the successful commercialization of forever batteries. Given the technical data it reported , we firmly believe that QuantumScape will launch workable forever battery samples in 2022-23. And by 2030, this company will produce millions of batteries every year to power nearly everything.

It has been confirmed. The Forever Battery Revolution has arrived.

QuantumScape stock offers one way to play this revolution. But it’s far from the only one…

The Final Word on the Forever Battery

Solid-state batteries are the future, and they represent one of the most promising technological breakthroughs of the 2020s…

Just like computers represented one of the most promising technological breakthroughs of the 1980s…

The internet represented one of the most promising technological breakthroughs of the 1990s…

And the cloud represented one of the most promising technological breakthroughs of the 2000s.

Buying the stocks at the epicenter of those revolutions in their early stages would’ve turned $10,000 investments into multi-million-dollar paydays.

Unfortunately, you can’t go back in time.

But luckily, history is doing what it does best — repeating itself. And it’s giving you another shot at making millions by taking big bets on tiny stocks.

Mark my words. Some of the stock market’s biggest winners in the 2020s will be forever battery makers. And given the technical data reported yesterday, it looks like these stocks are primed to start soaring very soon!

Forever Battery Stocks’ Future Winners

QuantumScape projects as one of those mega-winners. But it won’t be alone, and in fact, it may not even be the biggest winner…

Rather, that title is reserved for a tiny, completely unheard-of solid state battery maker whose stock is trading for less than $3 right now.

Less than $3… and this company could potentially change the world over the next decade.

The upside potential in this tiny stock is enormous – so big, in fact, that unlike QuantumScape, I can’t write its name in this post.

But, I did just give a presentation at the landmark Hudson Theater in Southern California, where I told a group of 60 people all about this tiny tech stock.

And right now, I’m going to pull back the curtains on that event, and give you a front-row seat to learning about the small $3 stock at the epicenter of the biggest technological revolution of our lifetimes.

So… what’re you waiting for? Learn more to win big as this tiny stock soars.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post The Forever Battery Could Change the World appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.