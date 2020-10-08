Forest Road Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Forest Road targeting TMT businesses, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable $11.50. At the proposed price, Forest Road Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Keith Horn, founder and managing member of investment advisory firm Loring Capital Advisors, and Chairman and CIO Zachary Tarica, founder and CEO of specialty financing firm Forest Road. Forest Road Acquisition plans to target the TMT industry, with specific focus on the new audience aggregation platforms transforming the TMT landscape, premium intellectual property driving significant value expansion, and other broad themes.



Forest Road Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FRX.U. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article The Forest Road Company's SPAC Forest Road Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

