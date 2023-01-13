The fog lifts for Didi's path to normalcy

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) -Didi Global's road ahead looks clearer. Chinese authorities are set to allow the ride-hailing group's services back on domestic app stores before the key Lunar New Year holiday which begins on Jan. 22, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources. The move effectively removes a one-and-a-half year ban on new users for Didi, which has cost it dearly.

Since China’s powerful cybersecurity watchdog started an investigation into Didi in mid-2021 - which ultimately killed off the company’s New York listing - rivals like Meituan, Geely-backed Cao Cao Mobility and others have slowly chipped away at its ride-hailing dominance. Its market share has fallen more than 10 percentage points to 72% over the period, according to Bernstein analysts. On Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported the company has begun a fresh round of layoffs.

Lifting the ban right as China re-opens should kickstart growth. After plunging late last year on the back of strict Covid lockdowns, intra-city mobility indicators, measured by subway passenger and traffic congestion in major urban areas, are already recovering to January 2022 levels, Morgan Stanley analysts reckon. Didi's U.S. pink sheets are up 45% since the start of the year. That should help clear the way to an eventual re-listing in Hong Kong. (By Robyn Mak)

