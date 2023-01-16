The fog in the English Channel is clearing a bit

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain won’t rejoin the European Union any time soon, despite voters’ regrets over Brexit. But if the two sides can resolve a dispute over Northern Ireland there could be progress on topics such as climate change, foreign policy and financial services. Even then, much may have to wait for a new UK government.

British voters have been losing enthusiasm for Brexit almost from the moment they narrowly voted to quit the EU in 2016. But last year knocked the stuffing out of the decision: only 32% of voters now think it was a good idea, while 56% think it was a mistake, according to a poll by YouGov published late last year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fall from power removed a man able to convince Brexiters that everything would be fine, despite growing evidence that it was an act of economic self-harm. His successor Liz Truss’s short-lived stint in Downing Street tested to destruction the notion that Britain should reinvent itself as “Singapore on Thames”: a low-tax, low-regulation economy.

Now sober Rishi Sunak is in charge. The fourth Conservative prime minister since the referendum is reduced to managing misery: a strike-torn Britain with a broken health service, forced to tighten its fiscal belt while on the brink of a recession.

Brexit is one of the many causes of this sad state of affairs. But the referendum and its aftermath were so bitter that the political class has no appetite to revisit the topic. The opposition Labour Party, which campaigned against Brexit in 2016, hasn’t just ruled out rejoining the EU; it is opposed to re-entering the bloc’s single market or customs union. What’s more, the EU has no desire for Britain to rejoin its club for now. “It’s a closed chapter,” says Jan Zielonka, a politics professor at Oxford University.

SHORT-TERM WINS

That said, UK-EU relations were at such a low point under Johnson’s premiership that there’s scope to make things better. Sunak is less confrontational and has been wooing European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Resolving the dispute over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is the key to unlocking cooperation on a range of topics. The UK and EU are discussing how to limit friction as goods cross between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which remains in the European single market for goods under the terms of the Brexit deal.

Talks seem to be progressing well, though the two sides are likely to park the question of who has jurisdiction for policing the Protocol until a later date. U.S. President Joe Biden may make a visit if a deal can be done by April, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which brought peace to Northern Ireland.

The first significant benefit from such a deal would be for the UK to gain access to Horizon, the EU’s 96 billion euro science programme. The two sides could also sign a memorandum on financial services, which has been gathering dust. The agreement wouldn’t immediately give firms in the City of London any extra access to the EU. But the memorandum provides for voluntary cooperation between regulators. That should enable the UK and EU to agree that regulations for large chunks of their financial markets are equivalent, opening the door to easier trade.

Agreements on science and finance would not be that controversial within the ruling Conservative Party. But a deal on Northern Ireland could be. So if Sunak uses up some political capital on pushing that through, he may lack the appetite for doing anything else that would antagonise pro-Brexit parliamentarians, says Charles Grant of the Centre for European Reform.

Cooperation on other issues may, therefore, have to wait until there’s a change of government. That may not be long: Britain has to hold a general election within two years and Labour is consistently well ahead of the Conservatives in the opinion polls.

MEDIUM-TERM WIN-WINS

Climate change is one potential area for cooperation. The UK helped pioneer the EU’s emissions trading system (ETS), which forces industrial companies to buy permits when they emit carbon dioxide.

Britain kept its own version of the scheme after Brexit but the EU is now extending its ETS to other sectors, including road transport. It is also planning a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which would impose tariffs on imports from other countries that don’t have something equivalent to its ETS.

The UK may have no alternative to introducing its own CBAM. Otherwise, cheap carbon-intensive products such as Chinese-made steel may flood its market, says David Hannay, a member of the House of Lords European Affairs Committee and former UK ambassador to the EU.

There’s also a risk that UK clean technology industries could be harmed by the protectionist subsidies which are part of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. It would make sense for Britain to coordinate its approach to the ETS, CBAMs and green subsidies with the EU.

Foreign policy is another area ripe for cooperation. Both the UK, which has strong military and intelligence services, and the EU will be more influential if they cooperate more. Closer contact with allies is particularly valuable in a troubled world, where Russia has invaded Ukraine and China is rattling its sabre in the direction of Taiwan. Johnson agreed to such a forum as part of the political declaration accompanying the Brexit deal but then abandoned it. Labour has promised to revive the idea.

Yet other areas for potential cooperation include migration, where it may be possible to create a deal to deter illegal migrants from crossing the Channel while allowing refugees to come to the UK; student exchanges; easier travel for professionals; and trade in animals and plants. Some of these issues could be addressed when the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which governs cross-Channel trade, is reviewed in 2026.

“Fog in the Channel: Continent cut off” is a mythical UK newspaper headline which supposedly summed up Britain’s disdain for its neighbours. The UK and the EU are cut off for the foreseeable future. But some of the fog could clear.

Follow @Hugodixon on Twitter

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.