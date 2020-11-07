The Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$40m exceeding analyst forecasts by 23%, and statutory losses of US$0.08 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Fluidigm after the latest results. NasdaqGS:FLDM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Fluidigm from three analysts is for revenues of US$221.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 96% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 20% to US$0.62. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$197.1m and losses of US$0.51 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts significantly increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. It looks like the revenue growth will not be achieved without incremental costs.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$14.67, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fluidigm at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Fluidigm's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 96% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.0% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Fluidigm to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Fluidigm. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$14.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Fluidigm going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Fluidigm that you need to take into consideration.

