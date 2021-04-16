The Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Share Price Is Up 320% And Shareholders Are Delighted

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. In the case of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), the share price is up an incredible 320% in the last year alone. In the last week shares have slid back 2.6%. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 2.3% in the last three years.

Flexsteel Industries wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Flexsteel Industries saw its revenue shrink by 6.5%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 320%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:FLXS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Flexsteel Industries the TSR over the last year was 326%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Flexsteel Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 326% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.0% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Flexsteel Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

