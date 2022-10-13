The five-year underlying earnings growth at Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

The legendary Jack Bogle helped popularize passive investing, which allows investors to match market returns. You can get far superior returns with a well chosen portfolio of stocks, but some stocks are going to fall short. Those who held Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares for the last five years have lost -43%, falling well short of the market decline of 38%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 28% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 24% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 17% in the same time period.

Since Orion Engineered Carbons has shed US$57m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

While the share price declined over five years, Orion Engineered Carbons actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 9.6% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

The modest 0.6% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 1.6% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Orion Engineered Carbons will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Orion Engineered Carbons' TSR for the last 5 years was -38%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Orion Engineered Carbons shares lost 28% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 44%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Orion Engineered Carbons (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

