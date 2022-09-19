The five-year underlying earnings growth at Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), since the last five years saw the share price fall 30%. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 7.9% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

After losing 4.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, Exelixis actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 33% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

Revenue is actually up 22% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:EXEL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Exelixis is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Exelixis shareholders are down 17% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -17%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 5% per year over the last five years. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Exelixis better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Exelixis is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

