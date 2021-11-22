The five-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock falls a further 5.4% in past week

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA), since the last five years saw the share price fall 58%. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 5.4%.

Since ProAssurance has shed US$72m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, ProAssurance moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

The modest 0.8% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 2.2% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:PRA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, ProAssurance's TSR for the last 5 years was -44%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ProAssurance shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ProAssurance better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ProAssurance (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

