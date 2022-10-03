The five-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) stock falls a further 15% in past week

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. To wit, the Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) share price managed to fall 61% over five long years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 27% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 49% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 15% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Kronos Worldwide's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 9.2% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 17% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 6.31 further reflects this reticence.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:KRO Earnings Per Share Growth October 3rd 2022

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Kronos Worldwide's TSR for the last 5 years was -50%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 23% received by Kronos Worldwide shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -22%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 9% per year. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kronos Worldwide that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

