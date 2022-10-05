The five-year returns have been strong for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 169% in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Since the stock has added US$474m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

iRhythm Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years iRhythm Technologies saw its revenue grow at 27% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 22% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. iRhythm Technologies seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:IRTC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that iRhythm Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 127% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for iRhythm Technologies you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

