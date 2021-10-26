The five-year returns have been massive for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 593%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week the share price is up 3.4%. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Varonis Systems made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Varonis Systems can boast revenue growth at a rate of 13% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. However, the share price gain of 47% during the period is considerably stronger. It might not be cheap but a (long-term) growth stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Varonis Systems is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Varonis Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 62% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 47% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Varonis Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

