The five-year loss for Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 44% over a half decade. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

The recent uptick of 6.5% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Nu Skin Enterprises' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.9% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 11% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Dive deeper into Nu Skin Enterprises' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Nu Skin Enterprises's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Nu Skin Enterprises, it has a TSR of -35% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Nu Skin Enterprises returned a loss of 9.4% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 21%. Given the total loss of 6% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Nu Skin Enterprises .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

