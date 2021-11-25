The five-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) shareholders as stock falls 3.4% over the past week

While Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 128% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Liberty Broadband actually saw its EPS drop 12% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, Liberty Broadband's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 73% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:LBRD.K Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

We know that Liberty Broadband has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Liberty Broadband stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Liberty Broadband shareholders are up 3.1% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 18% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Liberty Broadband you should know about.

We will like Liberty Broadband better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

