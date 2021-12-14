The five-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shareholders as stock falls 3.5% over the past week

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) share price. It's 618% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 22% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Although Avid Technology has shed US$50m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Avid Technology became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:AVID Earnings Per Share Growth December 14th 2021

We know that Avid Technology has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Avid Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 124% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 48%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Avid Technology (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Avid Technology may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

