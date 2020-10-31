The Five Flavors of Alpha in WisdomTree Model Portfolios

By Ryan Krystopowicz, CFA, WisdomTree

Model portfolios have created quite a buzz. As the fastest-growing component of the intermediary-sold product landscape, model assets are expected to exceed $5 trillion by 2023 (double that of 2018 AUM).[1]

Asset managers have noticed. Morningstar reports that more than 600 third-party models were activated on their platform over the last 18 months—significantly outpacing prior periods.[2]

Why the popularity?

Model portfolios generally, and the WisdomTree’s Modern Alpha® approach specifically, offer advisors the potential to generate various flavors of alpha.

The five I highlight are modern, performance, institutional, conversational and operational alpha.

Modern Alpha®

In comparison to traditional passive investing, active management often carries higher cost, less transparency in your portfolio and the risk of human judgment. But it can also mean an outperformance potential. Modern Alpha® combines the positives of the passive and active investment approaches to enhance the investment experience. It also serves as the foundation of how our ETFs are constructed.

In 2013, we pioneered the first Modern Alpha® ETF asset allocation model portfolios. These strategies provide the performance potential of traditional “core/satellite” approaches utilized by active managers, but delivered at a lower cost using more disciplined, rules-based factor tilts.

Today, we have expanded our Model Portfolio offerings to help investors pursue their investment objectives for growth, income and wealth preservation. Modern Alpha® remains at the core of what we do and enhances our ability to generate performance alpha.

Performance Alpha

Alpha is often generalized as achieving excess returns relative to a benchmark. An example is the WisdomTree Global Multi-Asset Income Aggressive Model Portfolio beating its benchmark by 175 basis points (bps), at net asset value, annually since inception.[3]



Performance alpha, for the context of this blog post, goes beyond just relative numbers. It includes fees that drag on performance, relative to a no-cost benchmark, such as net expense ratios and strategist fees.

Net expense ratios are the fees of the underlying model constituents—ETFs and mutual funds—paid by investors as holders of the strategy. The model portfolio expense ratio is the weighted average net expense ratios of its underlying fund constituents. Fidelity’s portfolio solutions team sampled more than 4,000 advisor-created asset allocation model portfolios and found the average net expense ratio was 64 bps!4 Way too much, in my opinion, and more than double the expense ratio of most WisdomTree Model Portfolio strategies.

Strategist fee, as it relates to model portfolios, is an additional expense charged on top of the net expense ratios as a management fee. Many asset managers with their own proprietary funds don’t charge a strategist fee. They are comfortable only collecting revenue off the net expense ratios and are monetarily inclined to use only proprietary products in their models.

Other asset managers, such as ETF strategists, do not have proprietary funds, so their compensation relies on charging a strategist fee.

WisdomTree is unique in electing to use both WisdomTree and non-WisdomTree ETFs in our Model Portfolios, to ensure a more factor-diversified portfolio, without charging a strategist fee for the benefits of our clients.

Institutional Alpha

Institutional alpha refers to the vast resources an advisor has at their disposal when utilizing an asset manager for model portfolios. As I mentioned in a prior post about leveraging our expertise, advisors can lean on WisdomTree’s deep bench of investment professionals to provide their clients with institutionally managed Model Portfolios in a cost-effective manner.

We can be seen as an extension of the advisor’s already-thin research capabilities and leveraged to provide tailored solutions to their clients’ unique situations and goals. Various ways our asset allocation team works with advisors include fund comparisons, one-on-one portfolio consultations and personalized outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services.

Investment support is table stakes for advisors considering outsourcing to a third-party asset manager. WisdomTree strives to go above and beyond that threshold, and “conversational alpha” is a testament to that effort.

Conversational Alpha

This flavor of alpha refers to the support WisdomTree provides to financial advisors that is geared to enhancing their communications with their end clients.

Do you (or your advisor) relate to any of these questions?

Will my clients think I am lazy if I use third-party models? Are they going to then question the value I bring to the table?

How do I introduce WisdomTree to my clients? How do I ensure my clients understand that I am still the quarterback running the show?

How do my clients view third-party models? How can I leverage these insights to retain existing clients and win new ones?

If so, you are not alone.

WisdomTree recently completed the most in-depth research study of its kind to better understand the perception of model portfolios from both an advisor’s and end client’s perspective.[5]

We learned that the variances between what investors believe and reality are astounding. It was obvious to us that the benefits and value of models are not being positioned properly by the advisor.

As a result, we developed a full suite of materials to help advisors engage with clients more effectively. Specifically, we crafted talking points, analogies, scripts and other resources to aid conversations.

Our mission is to help advisors understand investors’ perceptions of models and how to communicate it properly—which will ultimately help them grow their business, hence “conversation alpha.”

Operational Alpha

The last flavor of alpha is operational. We believe using third-party models in an advisor’s practice could provide benefits for them and their clients.

While conducting the research study reference above, advisors told us that third-party models can help their practice in many ways (% who agreed):

Improves the efficiency of my practice (92%)

Provides a defined investment process to assist with potential increased regulatory scrutiny (90%)

Enables me to easily scale my business (89%)

Applies technology to improve the services I offer my clients (88%)

There are many potential benefits to adopting a models-based practice. The institutional and operational alpha I referenced can be achieved through outsourcing to a third-party asset manager. Performance alpha is what we hope to achieve using our Modern Alpha® approach, and the last flavor, conversation alpha, is provided through our robust advisor support.

Are you an advisor who is interested in learning more? Visit our Model Portfolio home page or reach out to your dedicated WisdomTree registered representative.

Originally published by WisdomTree, 10/30/20

