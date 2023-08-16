The FIT Act Is the Most Comprehensive Crypto Regulation Ever Voted on by Congress

Last month’s votes by the House Financial Services Committee and House Committee on Agriculture on the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT Act) was a milestone for the digital assets industry.

While not yet perfect, the FIT Act is the most comprehensive piece of legislation for the digital assets industry voted on by our elected officials, and marks the first time crypto-focused regulatory bills have been voted out of any committee in the House or Senate.

Kristin Smith is CEO of the Blockchain Association, the Washington D.C.-based trade association representing more than 100 of the industry's leading companies.





Even more encouraging, the FIT Act garnered vital bipartisan support, making it a symbol of cooperation and recognition that this sector is too important for the status quo regulatory regime to stand.

Last month’s message from policymakers was clear: Crypto is here for good and Congress, not regulators, will determine an appropriate regulatory framework for the industry. The cryptocurrency industry is too significant to be subjected to the whims of partisan politics, and last week’s vote signaled a shift by lawmakers to come together to develop smart regulations that promote innovation and ensure consumer protection.

These votes highlighted the need for – and growing momentum driving – bipartisan collaboration to address the complexities and potential of cryptocurrencies effectively. Over and over again, committee members rightly lamented the ineffectiveness of the current regulatory regime, and by association, the hyperactive enforcement campaign by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

We must keep this traction going as emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI continue to advance.

These important votes also come at an important moment for the crypto industry. From the collapse of Do Kwon's algorithmic stablecoin to Sam Bankman-Fried's spectacular fall from grace after the implosion of FTX, the crypto ecosystem has suffered in the eyes of the public, among investors and in Washington D.C. circles.

Collaboration between the industry and policymakers is crucial

However, as of late, the reaction from many in Congress has been one of increasing awareness and acknowledgment that the digital asset industry cannot simply be wished away. As cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology continue to gain traction and pose a practical and philosophical challenge to traditional financial systems, it becomes even more essential for regulators to craft intelligent, forward-thinking rules that foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability.

Maintaining and growing bipartisan support in Washington requires the industry to continue proving the world-changing use cases of the technology. Indeed, beyond the speculative aspects often associated with it, digital assets and crypto networks offer myriad societal benefits.

Just as the internet revolutionized information, cryptocurrency revolutionizes the concept of value. From instant money transfers around the world to artist and creator empowerment to serving the unbanked and underbanked, crypto networks are changing the world for the better.

The FIT Act represents a significant step forward in acknowledging the importance of the digital assets industry, yet there is still work to be done. The forthcoming congressional session after the August recess will prove critical both in terms of refining the bill and embarking on the next phase of policymaking for the industry.

Industry stakeholders, regulators and lawmakers must collaborate to address potential loopholes, uncertainties and regulatory gaps. The goal is to create a comprehensive framework that fosters innovation, maintains market integrity — and most importantly — protects consumers and investors.

As this process unfolds, organizations such as Blockchain Association remain ready to serve as valuable resources. Collaboration between the industry and policymakers is crucial to strike the right balance between innovation and regulation.

With the collective expertise and insights from both sides, future legislation will be thoughtfully crafted to accommodate the ever-changing dynamics of the digital asset space, cementing the United States as the world-leader in innovation.

