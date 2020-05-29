The first software IPO of 2020: How ZoomInfo stacks up to 2019 software peers

ZoomInfo (ZI) will be the first software IPO to hit public markets this year, with plans to raise $757 million at an enterprise value of $7.5 billion.



Since 2019, 47 tech companies have IPO’d in the US, generally yielding strong returns. Of that group, the 10 US-based software developers have outperformed both tech IPOs and the broader IPO market, averaging a 48% first-day pop and a 137% total return.









ZoomInfo has achieved rapid growth…



ZoomInfo boasted revenue growth of 103% in 2019 to $293 million, driven by new customers and acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was...



