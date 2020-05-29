IPOs
ZI

The first software IPO of 2020: How ZoomInfo stacks up to 2019 software peers

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

ZoomInfo (ZI) will be the first software IPO to hit public markets this year, with plans to raise $757 million at an enterprise value of $7.5 billion.

Since 2019, 47 tech companies have IPO’d in the US, generally yielding strong returns. Of that group, the 10 US-based software developers have outperformed both tech IPOs and the broader IPO market, averaging a 48% first-day pop and a 137% total return.

Enter your alt tag here



ZoomInfo has achieved rapid growth…

ZoomInfo boasted revenue growth of 103% in 2019 to $293 million, driven by new customers and acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was...

For the full article, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.

Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro

Enter your alt tag here

The article The first software IPO of 2020: How ZoomInfo stacks up to 2019 software peers originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZI

Latest IPOs Videos

    Inari Medical, Inc. Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of its IPO

    Inari Medical, Inc. rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell remotely from across the world. Bill Hoffman, CEO, rang the Opening Bell alongside employees in a virtual bell ringing ceremony.

    May 22, 2020

    Renaissance Capital

    Learn More

    More from Renaissance Capital


    Explore IPOs

    Explore

    Most Popular