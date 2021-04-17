The First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Share Price Has Gained 64% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. One such company is First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA), which saw its share price increase 64% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 54% (not including dividends). First Seacoast Bancorp hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year First Seacoast Bancorp grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 9.2% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:FSEA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on First Seacoast Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

First Seacoast Bancorp shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 64% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 8.9%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Seacoast Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First Seacoast Bancorp you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

