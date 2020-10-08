The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.83, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIC was $16.83, representing a -34.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.53 and a 38.46% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

FLIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .76%, compared to an industry average of -18%.

