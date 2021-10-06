The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.97, the dividend yield is 3.81%.
The previous trading day's last sale of FLIC was $20.97, representing a -12.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 41.4% increase over the 52 week low of $14.83.
FLIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.11%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the flic Dividend History page.
