The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FLIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.89, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIC was $19.89, representing a -1.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.22 and a 63.64% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

FLIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.81%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLIC Dividend History page.

