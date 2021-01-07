The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIC was $18.75, representing a -25.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.28 and a 54.26% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

FLIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.33%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

